SSM OPP – Arrest made after persons were seen underneath vehicles with a reciprocating saw

On April 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Batchewana Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service were requested to attend the Batchewana Health Center as two unknown persons were digging underneath vehicles with a reciprocating saw.

Officers attended the area, located the two persons matching the description and after a short foot pursuit arrested both.

Justin GRAHAM, 30 years-old of Aweres Township was arrested and is charged with:

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC, and

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

Jason PINE, 32 years-old of Garden River was arrested and is charged with:

Mischief under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on May 31, 2021.