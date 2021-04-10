Breaking News

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – Updated April 9th, 2021

The following new groups are now eligible to book an appointment for COVID-19 immunization at clinics across North Algoma:

  • All education workers who provide support to students with special education needs
  • Adults 65 and older can book for a clinic on April 21 and onward
  • Adults 60 and older can book for a clinic on May 5 and onward

These groups continue to be eligible:

  • Adults 70 years and older
  • Health Care Workers
  • Faith leaders
  • Staff and Essential Caregivers in long term care, retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors
  • Indigenous Adults (18+ and household members)
  • Adult chronic home care recipients

If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:

Dubreuilville

Dubreuilville Medical Centre

(705) 884 2884

Wawa (*NEW*- Clinics are now held on the curling surface at the MMCC- enter at the far end doors)

Central appointment line

(705) 914 0464

White River

Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

(807) 822 2320

