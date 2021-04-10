The following new groups are now eligible to book an appointment for COVID-19 immunization at clinics across North Algoma:
- All education workers who provide support to students with special education needs
- Adults 65 and older can book for a clinic on April 21 and onward
- Adults 60 and older can book for a clinic on May 5 and onward
These groups continue to be eligible:
- Adults 70 years and older
- Health Care Workers
- Faith leaders
- Staff and Essential Caregivers in long term care, retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors
- Indigenous Adults (18+ and household members)
- Adult chronic home care recipients
If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:
Dubreuilville
Dubreuilville Medical Centre
(705) 884 2884
Wawa (*NEW*- Clinics are now held on the curling surface at the MMCC- enter at the far end doors)
Central appointment line
(705) 914 0464
White River
Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
(807) 822 2320
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – Updated April 9th, 2021 - April 10, 2021
- Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 5 Car Draw Returns! - April 10, 2021
- Ontario Appeal of Stage One Ruling of Robinson Huron Treaty Annuities Case to Begin - April 10, 2021