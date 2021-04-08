Marathon OPP – Investigate possible inappropriate relations, charges laid

On Monday, March 29, 2021 officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment received a report of possible inappropriate relations between a Youth and a 27 year old in Marathon, ON.

An investigation was conducted and as a result, Alexander MORGAN, a 27-year-old from Marathon, ON has been charged with:

Adult Sexual Interference. CC Sec151

Adult Possession of Child Pornography. CC Sec163.1(4)

Adult Distributes Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16 years of Age. CC 171.1(1)(b)

Adult Luring a Person Under 16 Years of age by means of Telecommunication. CC 172.1(1)(b)

The individual was arrested and held for a video bail hearing in Marathon on Tuesday April 30, 2021 and later released with conditions, as well as to appear before the courts in Thunder Bay, ON. 14 May 2021 regarding the charges.