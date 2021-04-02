Breaking News

Ontario Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Booking to More Age Groups

The Ontario government is extending booking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to more age groups through its provincial booking system in 10 public health units on Friday, April 2, 2021.

As of 8:00 a.m. booking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at mass immunization clinics will extend to more Ontarians in the following regions:

Individuals aged 60 and over:

  • Toronto Public Health; and
  • Peel Public Health.

Individuals aged 70 and over:

  • North Bay Parry Sound District;
  • Peterborough Public Health;
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit;
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health;
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit;
  • Northwestern Health Unit; and
  • Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

The following 10 public health units are already booking individuals aged 70 and over:

  • City of Hamilton Public Health Services;
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit;
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;
  • Lambton Public Health;
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit;
  • Niagara Region Public Health;
  • Ottawa Public Health;
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;
  • Timiskaming Health Unit; and
  • York Region Public Health.
