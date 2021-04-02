Ontario Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Booking to More Age Groups

The Ontario government is extending booking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to more age groups through its provincial booking system in 10 public health units on Friday, April 2, 2021.
As of 8:00 a.m. booking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at mass immunization clinics will extend to more Ontarians in the following regions:
Individuals aged 60 and over:
- Toronto Public Health; and
- Peel Public Health.
Individuals aged 70 and over:
- North Bay Parry Sound District;
- Peterborough Public Health;
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit;
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health;
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit;
- Northwestern Health Unit; and
- Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
The following 10 public health units are already booking individuals aged 70 and over:
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services;
- Grey Bruce Health Unit;
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;
- Lambton Public Health;
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit;
- Niagara Region Public Health;
- Ottawa Public Health;
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;
- Timiskaming Health Unit; and
- York Region Public Health.
