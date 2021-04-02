Ontario Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Booking to More Age Groups

The Ontario government is extending booking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to more age groups through its provincial booking system in 10 public health units on Friday, April 2, 2021.

As of 8:00 a.m. booking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at mass immunization clinics will extend to more Ontarians in the following regions:

Individuals aged 60 and over:

Toronto Public Health; and

Peel Public Health.

Individuals aged 70 and over:

North Bay Parry Sound District;

Peterborough Public Health;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health;

Thunder Bay District Health Unit;

Northwestern Health Unit; and

Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

The following 10 public health units are already booking individuals aged 70 and over: