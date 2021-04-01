CSC Nouvelon schools in District of Sudbury to remain closed

The health and safety of students and employees remain CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. On the advice of public Health Sudbury & Districts, all elementary and secondary schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon located in Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury and Espanola will remain closed until Friday, April 9, 2021. The following week, from Monday, April 12, to Friday, April 16, students will be enjoying their Spring Break. Day cares located in our schools will however remain open but will not offer before and after-school programs.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 12 students will pursue their learning at home in a virtual format during the upcoming week. At the moment, the projected return date is Monday, April 19, 2021, after the Spring Break. The distribution of technological tools will continue according to the needs of families, and always respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.