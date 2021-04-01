PROVINCEWIDE
EMERGENCY BRAKE
MMCC CLOSURE
Following the announcement of the provincewide Emergency Brake, the MMCC will close on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and remain closed for four weeks, or until restrictions are lifted.
This follows new provincial orders received April 1, 2021.
This will not affect the operation of the Vaccination Center, which will continue to operate throughout the shutdown period.
Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.
Alex Patterson,
Director of Community Services and Tourism
Municipality of Wawa
705-856-2244 x242
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Provincewide Emergency Brake – MMCC Closure - April 1, 2021
- ADSB Technology in Schools increases to 1:1 Devices for Grade 6-10 Students - April 1, 2021
- COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – Updated March 31st, 2021 - April 1, 2021