Municipality of Wawa

PROVINCEWIDE

EMERGENCY BRAKE

MMCC CLOSURE

Following the announcement of the provincewide Emergency Brake, the MMCC will close on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and remain closed for four weeks, or until restrictions are lifted.

This follows new provincial orders received April 1, 2021.

This will not affect the operation of the Vaccination Center, which will continue to operate throughout the shutdown period.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.

Alex Patterson,

Director of Community Services and Tourism

Municipality of Wawa

705-856-2244 x242