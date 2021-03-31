Registration for Science North Summer Science Camps is now open in Thunder Bay as well as 12 different communities across Northern Ontario and online.

For over 30 years, Science North has offered innovative and stimulating summer camps that introduce children to the worlds of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Science North’s highly trained staff have all of the tools to inspire the future scientist in your home. With a unique blend of hands-on science, mind-blowing demonstrations, and energetic games and activities, science camp will spark natural curiosity while encouraging a love for science.

Thunder Bay’s Summer Science Camps are offered for kids ages 6 to 11 and will run from July 5 through August 13. Prices range from $166 to $225 per week.

In response to the pandemic, Science North has set COVID-19 protocols for in-person camps. Science North is continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves, and updated information will be shared through email, social media and at sciencenorth.ca/camps if required.

Science North will also offer Summer Science at Home, an online science program for children this summer. The facilitated activity-based hour held on Zoom takes summer camp in a whole new direction. Children will get a chance to experiment, build and tinker with stuff found around the house.

Summer Science at Home will be available from July 5 through August 20 for children ages 7 to 11 and be delivered in English and French. The live sessions will run Monday to Friday from 10 am to 11 am each day. Prices range from $72 to $100 per week.

Register online 24 hours a day at sciencenorth.ca/camps or call 1-800-461-4898 ext. 222 from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Visit the website for a complete list of details, including camp descriptions, pricing, and dates of Summer Science Camp programs being held in your community.

(Don’t forget – Buy more than one camp and get 10% off the same order.)

Links

Summer Science Camps

Summer Science at Home