White fentanyl found circulating in Sault Ste. Marie

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and Algoma Public Health are warning the public that a new form of fentanyl has been found circulating in our community.

In December, officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service seized a white coloured substance during an investigation. It was sent for analysis which confirmed the substance was fentanyl. This is the first confirmed incident of white fentanyl in Sault Ste. Marie.

Street drugs can be mixed with dangerous substances, like fentanyl, that can cause an opioid poisoning. You may not be able to taste, smell or see it.

An opioid poisoning occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or a combination of substances, than their body can handle. Opioid poisonings can be fatal.

“Opioid poisoning does not discriminate,” says Kristy Harper, manager of community wellness at Algoma Public Health, “and neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need. Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone and make sure they always have someone with them when they use.”