Morning News – March 29th

Weather:

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to 6 by morning.

Tue, 30 Mar A few rain showers ending late in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Flurries in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late in the morning. Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 112,355 228 17

0 211 4 Updated: March 28, 2021, 6:15 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 16,482

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 14,308 14.8% 12.5% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,087 1.1% 0.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 15,395 15.9% 13.4%

Last Updated: 9:58 AM, March 26, 2021

News Tidbits:

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, all individuals aged 70 and over in the following public health units will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial online booking system and call centre:

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit;

Niagara Region Public Health;

Ottawa Public Health;

Peel Public Health;

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;

Timiskaming Health Unit; and

York Region Public Health.

March is headed out like a lion for parts of Ontario. School buses are canceled from Kirkland Lake to Temagami. Schools are open except for Elk Lake Public School, Kerns Public School, and Temagami Public School which will be closed.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Opening arguments today in the murder and manslaughter trial of officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis today. Chauvin faces three charges—second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. CBS Minnesota is providing a live stream of the trial here (link).

It was interesting today to read that there is a reason why teeth are sensitive to the cold. This winter was almost enjoyable because of the need to wear a mask – and my teeth didn’t hurt either :). Researchers have reported in Science Advances that they have uncovered a new function for odontoblasts, the cells that form dentin, the shell beneath the tooth’s enamel that encases the soft dental pulp containing nerves and blood vessels. “We found that odontoblasts, which support the shape of the tooth, are also responsible for sensing cold,” says pathologist Jochen Lennerz, MD, PhD, one of the paper’s senior authors and medical director of the Center for Integrated Diagnostics at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). You can read more here (link).