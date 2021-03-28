Heavy Snow expected for Gogama & Foleyet

11:19 AM EDT Sunday 28 March 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Gogama – Foleyet
Heavy snow today. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected by the time the snow ends this evening. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Hwy 108 has been closed from Serpent River to Elliot Lake due to poor weather conditions.
