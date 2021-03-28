APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#226)

Mar 28, 2021 at 13:56
Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Case #226 is of the exposure category ‘unknown’ and is self-isolating. Testing was March 27th, 2021. All close contacts are notified by Algoma Public Health through contact tracing.
In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Tim Hortons in Sault Ste. Marie, located at the corner of Great Northern Road and Third Line (628 Third Line E), either through walk-in or drive-thru on March 23 and 24, 2021 from 5:00 am – 1:30 pm, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.
People who visited this Tim Hortons on the dates/times listed above are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
