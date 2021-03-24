Rainfall Warning: Chapleau – Gogama

8:07 PM EDT Wednesday 24 March 2021

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Gogama – Foleyet

Locally heavy rain and significant snow melt tonight.

Locally heavy showers will continue tonight with isolated thunderstorms also expected this evening. Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off during this time period. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Locally heavy rain tonight.

Locally heavy showers will continue tonight with isolated thunderstorms also expected this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for areas north of highway 101 where rain will transition to freezing rain overnight.