Freezing rain warning: White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing rain tonight.

Showers will continue today and then transition to freezing rain late this afternoon or early this evening. Several hours of freezing rain are expected and significant ice build-up is likely before the freezing rain transitions to snow early Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.