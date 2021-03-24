Freezing Rain Warning: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

3:53 PM EDT Wednesday 24 March 2021

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Freezing rain will continue tonight.

Significant ice build-up is likely before the freezing rain transitions to snow overnight or early Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.