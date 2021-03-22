Manitouwadge hires New CAO – Florence MacLean

Mayor John MacEachern, on behalf of Council for the Corporation of the Township of Manitouwadge, is pleased to announce the appointment of Florence MacLean as the new Chief Administrative Officer for the Township.

Mayor MacEachern commented, “Council embarked on a thorough search for the Township’s new Chief Administrative Officer and are pleased to offer the position to an internal candidate who we have been very impressed with in her role as Economic Development Officer. We are excited to work with Florence in her new role as CAO and look forward to all she can accomplish over the coming years.”

Ms. MacLean has over 20 years experience working with all levels of government, having moved to Manitouwadge in 2018 to take on the role as their Economic Development Officer.

MacLean was born and raised in Thunder Bay and is no stranger to the North, having lived in Sioux Lookout for 16 years where she worked for the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; the Municipality of Sioux Lookout; and Natural Resources Canada. Ms. MacLean left her position in the Economic Development and Innovation office at Lakehead University to move to Manitouwadge.

Ms. MacLean commented, “I am thrilled to be working with a great team at the Township Office and I am eager to start my new role as CAO to achieve the goals and objectives of Council. Manitouwadge is a wonderful community with a big heart and I am happy to call

this place, my home.”

Ms. MacLean takes over as CAO effective March 22, 2021.