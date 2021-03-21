Breaking News

Patricia Tangie Retains Seat as Chief in MFN Election

Patricia Tangie has retained her seat as Chief in Saturday, March 20th, 2021’s election at Michipicoten First Nation.

Candidate for Chief Votes Received
Tangie, Patricia 200 Chief
Lapham, Mishele-Lee 40
Lewis, Laverne 24
Lesage, Ryan 22
287 Total valid ballots cast for Chief
7 Number of rejected ballors for Chief

 

Candidate for Councillor
Peterson, Linda 162 Councillor
Armstrong, Irene 136 Councillor
Stone, Evelyn 135 Councillor
Humphries, Donnie 105 Councillor
Lewis, Christine 104 Councillor
Donney-Fraser, Sandra 96 Councillor
Chapman, Wanita 91
Robinson-Edgar, Verlyn 78
Dupuis, Diedre 74
Demary, Janet 71
DeLuco, Connie 69
Perrault, Dan 65
Churchill, Denise 60
Price, Valyne 54
Hievert, Kathryn 52
Moreau, Sherry 39
Panhuyzen, Laura 39
Lapham, Jeannette 35
Brown, B. Marily 25
291 Total valid ballots cast for Chief
3 Number of rejected ballors for Chief

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*