Patricia Tangie Retains Seat as Chief in MFN Election

Patricia Tangie has retained her seat as Chief in Saturday, March 20th, 2021’s election at Michipicoten First Nation.
|Candidate for Chief
|Votes Received
|Tangie, Patricia
|200
|Chief
|Lapham, Mishele-Lee
|40
|Lewis, Laverne
|24
|Lesage, Ryan
|22
|287
|Total valid ballots cast for Chief
|7
|Number of rejected ballors for Chief
|Candidate for Councillor
|Peterson, Linda
|162
|Councillor
|Armstrong, Irene
|136
|Councillor
|Stone, Evelyn
|135
|Councillor
|Humphries, Donnie
|105
|Councillor
|Lewis, Christine
|104
|Councillor
|Donney-Fraser, Sandra
|96
|Councillor
|Chapman, Wanita
|91
|Robinson-Edgar, Verlyn
|78
|Dupuis, Diedre
|74
|Demary, Janet
|71
|DeLuco, Connie
|69
|Perrault, Dan
|65
|Churchill, Denise
|60
|Price, Valyne
|54
|Hievert, Kathryn
|52
|Moreau, Sherry
|39
|Panhuyzen, Laura
|39
|Lapham, Jeannette
|35
|Brown, B. Marily
|25
|291
|Total valid ballots cast for Chief
|3
|Number of rejected ballors for Chief
