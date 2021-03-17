École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) closed until Friday, March 19, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remain CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to frozen pipes in various parts of École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) affecting various parts of the school once again, École Saint-Joseph will be closed for all students from Kindergarten to grade 12 on Thursday, March 18. Students will not be attending school on Friday, March 19, as a professional development day was already scheduled.

At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 22, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Saint-Joseph is not affected by this problem and will remain open.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 12 students from École Saint-Joseph will be able to pursue on Thursday, March 18, their learning at home in a virtual format.