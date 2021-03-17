Breaking News

APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#218-#219)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 is from Central & East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #218 Close contact Self-isolating March 15, 2021
Case #219 Unknown Self-isolating March 16, 2021
