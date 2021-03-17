APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#218-#219)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 is from Central & East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #218
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 15, 2021
|Case #219
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2021
