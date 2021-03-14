Morning News – March 14th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries early this morning then 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 104,770 205 8 (2) 1 197 4 Updated: March 13, 2021, 7:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 6,420 5,358 (5.5%) 1,062 (1%) Last Updated: 11:00 AM, March 12, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier (retired) to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 10:30 a.m.

Did you know? This is Albert Einstein’s birthday (1879), he was born in Ulm, Germany.