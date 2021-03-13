the Bored Room features Entomica today

The Northern Outlet is pleased to announce the Bored Room guest for this Saturday, March 12 at 4 PM is Entomica. Participants will get a virtual tour of the new Insectarium at the Bushplane Museum and be introduced to the fascinating world of bugs! Algoma youth ages 13-18 are welcome to this free event by visiting our website www.thenorthernoutlet.ca and clicking the “join” button.

The Northern Outlet is a virtual youth hub where youth can find a safe space to connect, learn, and create. Check out our website regularly for updates. Each week the Northern Outlet will feature a new guest in our Bored Room. If you would like to be a guest or know of someone who would make a great guest, please email [email protected]

The Northern Outlet has launched its first “Weekly Themes Challenge” on social media and the website – Calling for participation from followers. This week is “Wild Week” to coincide with the Entomica Insectarium Bored Room Event. We want to see your creatures, critters, pets, and wild things! Post your photos, videos, drawings, and artistic creations of your creatures using @thenorthernoutlet. Feel free to include biographies to go with your attachments!

We want to thank Tianna Legacy for being our first Bored Room guest last Saturday. Tianna shared several of her songs and her journey as a singer-songwriter. Congratulations to Kaden Juma, the winner of the $25 gift card door prize.

You too can win by joining us this Saturday at 4 PM! See You There!