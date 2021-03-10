COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in North Algoma

A consortium of partners in North Algoma led by Algoma Public Health’s Wawa office is actively planning the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. The coordination efforts are being organized with the communities of Dubreuilville, Wawa, and White River along with our indigenous partners at Michipicoten First Nation and Missanabie Cree.

“Health care and municipal partners across North Algoma are setting into motion Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan; the local collaboration has been strong and essential to getting needles to arms quickly” said Samantha Moore, Public Health Nurse-Wawa office.

To date, Long-Term Care Residents in Wawa have been fully inoculated. Essential caregivers, 175 highest-priority health care workers, and Michipicoten First Nation on-reserve members have also received their first dose. In the days to come, immunization will continue for adults 80 years of age and over, highest-priority healthcare workers and Indigenous adults 55 years of age and over.

At this time, we are working directly with eligible individuals to book appointments based on vaccine flow. Please stay tuned for updates on when and how you can get an appointment as clinics roll out across the region.

The North Algoma COVID-19 vaccine partners:

Algoma Public Health

Lady Dunn Health Centre- Dubreuilville Medical Centre

Maamwasying North Shore Community Services Health

Michipicoten First Nation

Missanabie Cree

Municipality of Wawa