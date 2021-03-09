East Algoma OPP – Weekend Report

OPP CHARGE PERSON WITH ASSAULT

(BLIND RIVER, ON) – On March 5, 2021, shortly before 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Centre Street in the Town of Blind River.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Blind River, was arrested and charged with: Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on May 6, 2021.

The OPP will not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

OPP CHARGE PASSENGER WITH BREACH OF CONDITION

(BLIND RIVER, ON)- On March 6, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., police observed a vehicle on Hiawatha Street that failed to stop at a stop sign resulting in police initiating a traffic stop.

As the officer was speaking to the driver, police observed a passenger in the vehicle that was known to them. The passenger was in breach of a condition to be in the company of surety.

As a result of the investigation, Keith VANEVERY, 30 years-of-age from Iron Bridge, was charged with: Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on April 1, 2021.

The 38 year-old driver from Algoma Mills, was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Disobey Stop Sign-Fail to Stop, contrary to section 136(1)(a).

OPP RESPOND TO DOMESTIC-ONE PERSON CHARGED

(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORE, ON)- On March 6, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on James Street in the Town of Iron Bridge.

As a result of the investigation, a 26 year-old person, from Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with: Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the C.C.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on April 1, 2021.

The OPP will not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

OPP CHARGED DRIVER WITH NO INSURANCE

(TOWNSHIP OF THE NORTH SHORE, ON)- On March 6, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the Township of the North Shore.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., observed a vehicle on Highway 17 and query the plate. A traffic stop was initiated to check on the insurance status of the vehicle. The driver couldn’t provide proof on valid insurance.

As a result of the investigation, the 43 year-old driver from Garson, was charged with: Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on Highway- No Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on April 27, 2021 and the vehicle was towed.