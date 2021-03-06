Police Hope Video leads to resolution for Quebec Family

Members of the North Bay Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a Québec family are marking a grim anniversary but remain committed to resolving the suspicious disappearance of a young resident.

On March 4, 2011, 20-year-old Luke JOLY-DUROCHER of Témiscaming was in North Bay to visit with friends and was staying on Sherbrooke Street. They consumed alcohol prior to going to a bar where Luke was refused entry. Luke then attended a second bar on Delaware Street where he was last seen alive. Family members reported Luke missing on March 7, 2011.

On the tenth anniversary of Luke’s disappearance, North Bay Police and the OPP have produced and released a case chronology video via their respective social media platforms. The video includes updated statements from police where Luke was last seen. Viewers will also receive heartfelt remembrances from members of Luke’s family – all in an effort to generate leads for what is considered to be a solvable case.

A reward of up to $50,000.00 remains in place for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luke JOLY-DUROCHER. The public can call the dedicated tip line at 705-497-5555 or email [email protected] . For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers by telephone toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com