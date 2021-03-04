APH – 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#200) & close contact on Air Canada flights AC481 & AC8321 (March 1)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported a new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This case is of Unknown Exposure, and through contact tracing all close contacts are notified directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact. Case 200 was tested March 3, 2021.

In additional, Algoma Public Health (APH) is asking that anyone who travelled on the flights below, in the indicated rows should contact APH or their local public health unit.

Flight Date: March 1, 2021

Air Canada flight AC 481 from Montreal to Toronto, passengers in rows 27-33 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

Air Canada flight AC 8321 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie, passengers in rows 5-11 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.