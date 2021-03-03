Between the Covers – March 3

The library will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021! Open Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm! Patrons must wear a face mask and hand sanitizer must be used upon entering. If patrons cannot wear a face mask we are happy to continue curbside pickup but a proper mask covering face, nose and chin must be worn. Face shields alone will not be permitted. Patrons must check in at the circulation desk so that contact tracing can be completed. Only 5 patrons in the library at a time. Patrons wanting to use a computer are asked to call ahead and reserve a time. And of course, if anyone is not feeling well, please do not come to the library!

Our drop box is in place for returns. Please no batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again.

For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.

NEW BOOK BY NANCY KASTEN known to many of us here in Wawa as Ms. Nancy Hawkins Tait! (MHS English and Drama Teacher). “It Happened in Cassidy” is available for check out at the Wawa Public Library!

This week’s New Books are “The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher, “The Prophet” by Robert Jones, Jr., “The Woman Outside My Door” by Rachel Ryan and “Twenty” by James Grippando. Come on in and check it out!

This week the new movies catalogued are “GoodFellas”, “The Night Clerk”, “The Office Season 7” and “The Sponge Bob Movie Sponge on the Run”. Come on in and check it out!

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “The Confession” by John Grisham. (from book jacket)

An innocent man is about to be executed.

Only a guilty man can save him.

In 1998, in the small East Texas city of Sloan, Travis Boyette abducted, raped, and strangled a popular high school cheerleader. He buried her body so that it would never be found, then watched in amazement as police and prosecutors arrested and convicted Donté Drumm, a local football star, and marched him off to death row.

Now nine years have passed. Travis has just been paroled in Kansas for a different crime; Donté is four days away from his execution. Travis suffers from an inoperable brain tumor. For the first time in his miserable life, he decides to do what’s right and confess. But how can a guilty man convince lawyers, judges, and politicians that they’re about to execute an innocent man?

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Indiana will be back on Tuesday, March 2 2021 with the After School Program. Check out our facebook page @wplafterschool to find out what is going on! Crafts, Clay, Drawing and Steam and lots of fun learning coming to you from the Wawa Public Library. Check it out!