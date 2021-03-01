Weather Conditions Detoriating – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

Mar 1, 2021 at 02:00
Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay has been reopened.
Feb 28, 2021 at 20:04
Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay has been closed citing poor weather conditions.
Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane has reopened.
Feb 28, 2021 at 19:58
The storm that they have forecast has hit. The road conditions are detoriating, and there is a collision at the Old Woman Bridge that has closed a lane.
There is also a truck in the ditch, north near Catfish Lake, another at Paint Lake Road and a vehicle in the ditch 11 km east on 101.
Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane is blocked at distance marker 830 due to a disabled vehicle.
Please drive with care, and be prepared for road closures.
