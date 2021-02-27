Poor weather expected Sunday

A low-pressure system currently centred over Kansas will move north-northeast, and will be over Marquette, Michigan by mid-Sunday. This weather system will bring snow, and strong northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h by Sunday evening. This system will create snow, at times heavy beginning late Sunday morning or afternoon. For Wawa to Pukaskwa Park snowfall from 10 to 15cm is expected. Manitouwadge and Hornepayne may see 15cm of snow. Chapleau to Missinabi Lake is expected to see 10-15cm of snow with winds as well.

Winds are expected to be greater between Wawa and St. Joseph Island, gusting up to 80 km/h will develop Sunday evening with the passage of a cold front. Winds may diminish slightly Monday morning but will strengthen again Monday afternoon. Gusts up to 90 km/h may be possible Monday afternoon and a Wind Warning may be issued.

With forecasts of heavy snow and blowing winds travellers should expect that they may experience poor to dangerous driving conditions. As always, be prepared to adjust your driving to the changing weather and road conditions. Be prepared for road closures, if the weather or an incident should dictate it.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday overnight or Monday morning.

Sunday:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – Chapleau – Missinabi Lake – Agawa – Lake Superior Park – Winter Weather Travel Advisory

White River – Dubreuilville – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne – Snowfall Warning

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Potentially damaging winds Sunday night and Monday