Canada and Ontario Deliver Affordable Housing for Families in Thunder Bay

Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The governments of Canada and Ontario are working together to deliver new affordable rental housing units in Thunder Bay. The joint funding of $750,000 will be delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and ensure more people have access to stable, affordable housing in their community.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) made the announcement today to celebrate completion of the project.

The six new affordable community housing units for older adults with disabilities at 1100 Lincoln Street were developed under the Rental Housing Component of the OPHI. A vacant commercial space in the building was converted into accessible residential apartments featuring roll-in showers, wheelchair-accessible kitchens and on-site amenities including scooter parking and charging stations

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to ensuring homes are accessible and energy efficient to meet the housing needs of local communities across this country, including right here in Thunder Bay. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.” – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

“Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. These new units will add vitally needed accessible and affordable homes to our community, giving more Canadians the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in Thunder Bay.” – Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

“Our government knows how important it is to create fully accessible affordable housing in communities across Ontario. I’m proud that all levels of government were able to come together to bring this important project to life, and ensure that Thunder Bay has access to more of the affordable homes it needs.” – The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

“We saw an opportunity to convert unused space in our residential building to accommodate individuals needing accessible housing, and we are so grateful to the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative for making this possible” – Lucy Kloosterhuis, Chair, The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB)