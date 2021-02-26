École Saint-Joseph students stand out in Legion’s Remembrance Day Poster Contest

2021 - Legion Awards

This year, students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) entered the Legion’s Remembrance Day Poster Contest. Under the guidance of elementary school teacher Kirk Whitlock and high school teacher Annette Lytwenko, the students developed and created beautiful black and white and colour posters. Among the winners were ten students from Saint-Joseph school!

The following students from ES Saint-Joseph claimed the top three awards for the black and white posters: Hana Nelson, 1st place; Tianna Morden, 2nd place; and Zoé Cyr, 3rd place. The Hana Nelson poster has progressed to the district level. Good luck Hana!

At the elementary level, the following Saint-Joseph students stood out for the excellence of their colour posters. Grade 1-3: Rome Casavant, 1st place, and Song Banfield 3rd place. Grade 4-6: Adriana Casavant, 1st place, Elianne Auger, 2nd place, and Havana Thibodeau-Bello, 3rd place. Black and White Poster Winners for grades 4-6: Lauryn Bumstead, 1st place, and Bryden Stamler, 3rd place.

The students are right to take pride in their artistic creation and for sharing their talent with the community! Congratulations to all participating students!