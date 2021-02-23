STOLEN: Do you know the whereabouts of Grand Garden’s catering trailer?

Shared with Wawa-news readers by request of SaultOnline and Lee & Ken Goodship (Grand Gardens). Hopefully, it is found soon.

Just when our local businesses are struggling enough due to the pandemic, lock-downs and restrictions, the owners of Grand Gardens on the corner of Great Northern Road and Fourth Line East showed up to their business Monday to more devastating news. A new cargo trailer they had purchased to expand their catering business had been stolen.

The trailer is a 2020 Cargomate 20 foot car hauler model, dark grey in colour, valued at around $11,000. Owners Ken and Lee Goodship told SaultOnline that the contents that were within the trailer are estimated to be valued in excess of an addition $10,000.

Ken and Lee are currently working with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service as well as reviewing CCTV footage for any information that may be helpful in finding out who took the trailer, and what direction it may have been taken. A neighbour believes he may have seen the trailer go by heading North of the city.

If you happen to see a trailer that fits the description, please notify either the Sault Ste. Marie Police or the Ontario Provincial Police and help this local business recover their investment.

In a post to social media, owners Ken and Lee Goodship stated, “If you are the culprit reading this you can be proud of yourself for kicking a local business when it’s already down! You can always return the trailer and contents no questions asked. WHO KNOWS SOMEONE WHO JUST GOT A NEW 2020 CARGOMATE 20 FOOT DARK GREY CARHAULER??”