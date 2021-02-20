Collision blocks Upper Broadway & Algoma Avenue

A collision tonight just after 6:30, between a SUV and a half-ton blocked the intersection of Algoma Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Government Road and the road to the bottom of the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
OPP, Fire and ambulance all responded to this collision.
