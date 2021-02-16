Township of Schreiber – Remembering Mayor Dave Hamilton

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mayor Dave Hamilton.

On behalf of Council and municipal staff, we would like to express our sincere condolences to Dave’s wife Shirley and family. Dave was dedicated to serving the residents of Schreiber with a tenure of 6 years as Councillor and 2 years as Mayor. He will be remembered for the virtues of his leadership, wisdom, kindness and hardworking resolve in ensuring the best for his community. He will be truly missed.