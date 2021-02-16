We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mayor Dave Hamilton.
On behalf of Council and municipal staff, we would like to express our sincere condolences to Dave’s wife Shirley and family. Dave was dedicated to serving the residents of Schreiber with a tenure of 6 years as Councillor and 2 years as Mayor. He will be remembered for the virtues of his leadership, wisdom, kindness and hardworking resolve in ensuring the best for his community. He will be truly missed.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Algoma Moves into Yellow – Protect today - February 16, 2021
- Township of Schreiber – Remembering Mayor Dave Hamilton - February 16, 2021
- APH – reporting region’s third COVID-19 related death - February 15, 2021