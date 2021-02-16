Algoma Moves into Yellow – Protect today

As of February 16, Algoma will enter the Yellow – Protect zone of the provincial framework that allows certain businesses to open with strict preventive measures in place.

In Algoma, cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 14 days across the district, with evidence of community spread.

“Due to ongoing risk of transmission, and especially the risk of spread from COVID-19 variants, Ontarians in all zones are still advised to stay home as much as possible, avoid social gatherings, visits or any other close contact with people you do not live with, and avoid travelling between zones except for essential reasons,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health for Algoma Public Health.

Variants of concern (VOCs) are new strains of the COVID-19 virus that spread much more quickly and aggressively. Although VOCs have not yet been detected in Algoma, VOCs have been detected across many regions in Ontario, including in northern Ontario communities. All public health measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission continue to apply to these new variants, and need to be applied very rigorously and comprehensively.

As of February 10, all Algoma long-term care residents, and residents and staff of First Nation elder care lodges have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine’s two-dose series. As COVID-19 vaccine supply improves at the end of February and early March, the next available doses will be prioritized for long-term care home staff and essential caregivers and highest priority health care workers.

There is an ongoing risk of contracting COVID-19 in our local communities. In order to prevent uncontrolled person-to-person spread in our communities, every Algoma resident must take the following actions: