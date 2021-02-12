Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Central and East Algoma, one is from North Algoma, and the other from Elliot Lake and area and is associated with the ongoing cluster investigation at 100 Warsaw Place.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #191
|Close Contact
|Recovered
|Feb 10, 2021
|Case #192
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 9, 2021
|Case #193
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 8, 2021
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|90,802
|193
|19
|2
|174
|2
|Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:28 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (34)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (9)
|Yes
|North Algoma
|Yes (5)
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (145)
|Yes
|Updated: February 12, 2021 6:28 p.m.
- APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#191 – #193) - February 12, 2021
- Highway Closures & the ups and downs of trucking… - February 12, 2021
- Morning News – February 12th - February 12, 2021