APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#191 – #193)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Central and East Algoma, one is from North Algoma, and the other from Elliot Lake and area and is associated with the ongoing cluster investigation at 100 Warsaw Place.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #191 Close Contact Recovered Feb 10, 2021 Case #192 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 9, 2021 Case #193 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 8, 2021

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,802 193 19 2 174 2 Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:28 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.