Extreme Cold Weather Conditions today

Ninety percent or so of Northern Ontario is under an Extreme Cold Warning. Extreme lows vary from values of -45 but no warmer than -30. Vehicles may not start even if they have been plugged in. Wawa is currently showing -28, Chapleau -33.

Locally

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 are continuing this morning and may continue tonight into Friday morning.

The extreme cold may return on the weekend with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

If you are travelling, always keep a winter survival kit in your car. Kits should include a charged phone, water, non-perishable food, flashlight, blanket, warm clothes, jumper cables, shovel, traction mats or sand, candles and a lighter or matches.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.