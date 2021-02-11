Breaking News

3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#188 – #190)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #188 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 8, 2021
Case #189 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 8, 2021
Case #190 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 10, 2021

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (33) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (9) Yes
North Algoma Yes (less than 5) Yes
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (146) Yes
  Updated: February 11, 2021 6:10 p.m.

 


Note: The following describes the municipalities and First Nation communities included in each Algoma sub-region.  This is not an exhaustive listing of geographic places within Algoma.

 

Central & East Algoma includes: Blind River, Bruce Mines, Hilton, Hilton Beach, Huron Shores, Jocelyn, Johnson, Mississauga First Nation, Plummer Additional, St. Joseph, Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional, The North Shore, Thessalon, Thessalon First Nation

 

Elliot Lake & Area includes: Elliot Lake, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Spanish

 

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

 

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

 

