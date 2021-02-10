Hwy 17 (Wawa to Bachawana) OPEN

Highway 17 has been reopened.

From the OPP:

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public that Highway 17 north between Batchewana and Wawa is now open.

OPP encourage motorists to respond to adverse and rapidly-changing weather/driving conditions by reducing their speed and leaving extra space between vehicles ahead in order to avoid collisions. Weather changes, particularly during the winter, can occur suddenly and dramatically. Sudden storms can drastically change driving conditions and reduce visibility. Driving defensively and responsibly during the winter months will ensure you and your loved ones will reach your destination safely.

Please do not call the Provincial Communications Centre (PCC) (Dispatch) for highway closure information or weather conditions. Police will not provide this information. Calling the PCC, ties up phone lines that others depend upon for emergency situations. Instead, follow us on Twitter/Facebook for updates or check Ontario 511 Traveller Information at: 511on.ca

Highway 17 is closed again due to poor weather conditions between Wawa and Batchawana.