Victim Identifed in Collision Near Batchawana Bay

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 north in Batchewana Bay involving a tractor trailer and motor vehicle.

Sault OPP along with the assistance of the Batchewana Volunteer Fire Department and an Ontario Provincial Police Technical Traffic Collision Investigator (TTCI) responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway # 17 north near Batchewana Bay involving a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle on the 6 February 2021. Highway 17 was closed for ten hours.

The investigation of the collision revealed that there were five motor vehicles involved including two passenger vehicles and three tractor trailers. At the time of the collision visibility was poor.

The driver of one motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Kathleen WILLISON of Batchewana Bay, Ontario. No other injuries were reported.

An OPP TTCI is continuing with the investigation.