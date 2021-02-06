Breaking News

LDHC – Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health (APH) has publicly reported the first two cases of COVID-19 in North Algoma since the pandemic began.  APH in their role has done the necessary contact tracing and notification of close contacts.

 

The pandemic has been long and many of you may be weary.  We acknowledge the contributions that residents are making to stay safe and encourage all of our communities to continue being vigilant and to following all public health measures.

