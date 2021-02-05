APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#176 – #177)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one is from Central & East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #176
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
|Case #177
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 2, 2021
|Important Information
|
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|87,789
|177
|21
|2
|156
|2
|Updated: February 5, 2021, 6:00 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (30)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (5)
|Yes
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (142)
|Yes
|Updated: February 5, 2021 6:00 p.m.
