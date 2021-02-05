Breaking News

APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#176 – #177)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one is from Central & East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #176 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 3, 2021
Case #177 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 2, 2021
Important Information

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
87,789 177 21 2 156 2
Updated: February 5, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (30) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (5) Yes
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (142) Yes
  Updated: February 5, 2021 6:00 p.m.

 

