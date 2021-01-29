Morning News – January 29th

Weather:

It is currently -25C outside right now, so bundle up it you are headed outside.

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 83,846 155 13

1 142 2 Updated: January 27, 2021, 7:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:



Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 3 p.m. today.