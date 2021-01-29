Long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak declared at F.J. Davey Home

Algoma Public Health has declared an outbreak at F.J. Davey Home following confirmation of COVID-19 in six staff members.

APH is working closely with F.J. Davey care team to take further preventive actions to protect staff and residents. At this time, some staff members remain in isolation to prevent further transmission.

Testing of F.J. Davey residents is in the process of being completed. Available lab results have been negative. As the remainder of results become available, F.J. Davey will continue to provide updates to residents, staff, and family members.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, please connect with F.J. Davey at 705-942-2204.

As Algoma Public Health works with F.J. Davey to identify potential exposures, and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread, it is important for all Algoma residents to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19. Risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be reduced by public health measures including:

Limiting close contact to household members only

Maintaining a distance of at least 2 meters (or 6 feet) with those outside of your household

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and outside when distancing is an issue

Avoiding crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when having symptoms

By law, during the provincewide shutdown, indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted with people who are not a part of the same household. This means: