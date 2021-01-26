SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made in Domestic Dispute on Hillcrest

On January 24, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Four Counts), and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing this week.