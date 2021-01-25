Morning News – January 25th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



It was a year today that COVID-19 was confirmed in the first Canadian case, in a patient who came to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital after returning from Wuhan, China.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response, Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Richard Steele, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Long-Term Care will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only, to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 9:30 this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier (retired), to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m. today.