Weather:
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|81,572
|150
|20 ()*
|0
|130
|1
|Updated: January 20, 2021, 6:45 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidits:
Sad to hear that Larry King has passed away at 87.
- Morning News – January 23rd - January 23, 2021
- Argonaut Gold Announces Major Milestone of Magino Closure Plan Filing - January 22, 2021
- All about the COVID-19 Vaccines - January 22, 2021