Morning News – January 23rd

Weather:

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidits:

Sad to hear that Larry King has passed away at 87.