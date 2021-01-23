Breaking News

Morning News – January 23rd

Weather:

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
81,572 150 20 ()* 0 130 1
Updated: January 20, 2021, 6:45 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma.  These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count.  APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidits:

Sad to hear that Larry King has passed away at 87.

 

 

