Having fun while learning STEM

At École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), learning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is fun! Grade 2 students recently had to build simple machines, towers and words. Under the guidance of teacher Ms. Monique Gendron, students followed specific directions and worked together to achieve a common goal.
