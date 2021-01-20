Snowfall Warning from Schreiber to Searchmont

A Snowfall warning in effect from Schreiber to Searchmont. Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by Thursday morning.

Lake enhanced snow will develop along the northern shore of Lake Superior this morning and spread to the eastern shore in the afternoon. This snow combined with moderate winds could result in blowing snow, reducing visibilities considerably.

Environment Canada warns that “Travel may become particularly hazardous along Highway 17 between Terrace Bay and Batchawana Bay. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Roads from Sault Ste. Marie to Nipigon are bare and wet at this time.