Have you seen Ronald Derasp?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance to locate 42-year-old Ronald Derasp. He was last heard from this morning and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as 5’7 tall, approximately 255 pounds, with short blonde hair and a long beard with blue and purple in it. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a green hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 9-1-1.