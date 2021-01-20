Between the Covers – January 20

Following the updated announcement of the extension of a province-wide shutdown, the Wawa Public Library will remain closed for inside access until February 11th, 2021 pending further extensions. This follows new provincial orders received on January 12th, 2021.

Unfortunately, the AfterSchool Program will be suspended until further notice. The next Wawa Public Library Board Meetings is canceled.



We will be available for Curbside Pickup throughout the shutdown but this may change without notice. If you have any questions please call us at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email us at [email protected]

SANITIZATION OF LIBRARY MATERIALS: All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again.

Sheet! For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.

This week’s New Books are “I’ll Be Seeing You”, a memoir by Elizabeth Berg, “The Sentinel”, a Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child, “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury, “The Forgotten Daughter” by Joanna Goodman and “Shakeup”, a Stone Barrington novel by Stuart Woods.

The New Movies cataloged this week are “The Office Season Three”, the classic “Jaws”, “A Hidden Life” and for the kids, “Angry Birds the Movie”. You can put movies on hold by using our online catalogue at wawa.olsn.ca or call at at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email us at [email protected]

Our Staff Pick of the week this is “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (from book jacket)

The warm fall day starts like any other at the Center—a women’s reproductive health services clinic—its staff offering care to anyone who passes through its doors. Then, in late morning, a desperate and distraught gunman bursts in and opens fire, taking all inside hostage.

After rushing to the scene, Hugh McElroy, a police hostage negotiator, sets up a perimeter and begins making a plan to communicate with the gunman. As his phone vibrates with in coming text messages he glances at it and, to his horror, finds out that his fifteen-year-old daughter, Wren, is inside the clinic.

But Wren is not alone. She will share the next and tensest few hours of her young life with a cast of unforgettable characters: A nurse who calms her own panic in order save the life of a wounded woman. A doctor who does his work not in spite of his faith but because of it, and who will find that faith tested as never before. A pro-life protester disguised as a patient, who now stands in the cross hairs of the same rage she herself has felt. A young woman who has come to terminate her pregnancy. And the disturbed individual himself, vowing to be heard.