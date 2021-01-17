Algoma Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and have contracted COVID-19 by close contact. Anyone considered a close contact has been notified.
Earlier today, the Algoma District School Board advised media that an individual associated with R.M. Moore Public School has tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, APH has conducted a careful investigation and has identified and notified anyone considered a close contact.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts with a person testing positive for CIVID-19 directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.
There have been 142 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District with 105 resolved with no deaths.
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #141
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 15, 2021
|Case #142
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 16, 2021
- APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#141 – #142) - January 17, 2021
- Michipicoten First Nation to Hold Election - January 17, 2021
- Morning News – January 17th - January 17, 2021